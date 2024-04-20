Watch more of our videos on Shots!

JTL, a major apprenticeship provider across England and Wales, runs annual regional and national competitions to recognise apprentices who have demonstrated outstanding levels of achievement and determination to learning throughout their qualification.

Jordan completed his Electrical Installation Level 3 apprenticeship while employed by Eric Wright Group Ltd and was nominated for the award by his Training Officer, Liam Tyrer.

Left to right: JTL chief executive Chris Claydon, award winner Jordan Rudd and deputy delivery director Clair Bradley

JTL chief executive Chris Claydon presented him with an engraved trophy and £100 prize money at the company’s training centre in Birmingham.

Jordan now goes head-to-head with 10 other winners in the hope of being named JTL National Apprentice of the Year at the National Awards taking place at the British Motor Museum in Warwickshire on June 13.

Liam Tyrer, JTL training officer, said: “Jordan embodies the very qualities that the JTL National Awards seek to recognise and celebrate. His unwavering commitment to personal and professional growth, coupled with his exceptional technical skills and problem-solving abilities, make him an exemplary electrical apprentice.”

Jordan said:

“I was delighted to hear that I had been chosen as one of JTL’s regional winners.

"This award reflects my hard work and commitment to my apprenticeship, and I would like to thank Liam for nominating me.

“I’m very excited to move forwards as a finalist in the JTL National Awards this June, along with the other JTL Regional Award winners.”