Primary teaching is a rewarding career that can offer the chance to really make a difference and have a positive impact on the lives of young children.

At West Lancashire college, students can study the Early Years Educator T Level qualification which prepares them to take their next step to university to become a fully qualified Primary Teacher. Unlike other qualifications, the Early Years Educator T Level content is closely aligned to the first year of Primary Teaching at degree level study, so students are more than ready to start university life.

Throughout the course, students will build experience in the early years sector, developing specialist knowledge and skills along the way, including a minimum of 750 hours on an industry placement with one of our partner primary schools. Students are fully prepared prior to starting their placement so they are able to carry out their duties with confidence.

The course offers a range of vital topics aligned to the National Curriculum for Early Years including behaviour, child-initiated play, child development and special educational needs and disabilities. Our Early Years students learn theory and best practice from industry-experienced tutors in our specialist on-campus Early Years facilities which includes a simulated Primary setting offering immersive reading areas, tough trays, story sacks and areas for free flow play which supports young children from Early Years to Primary learning.

Programme for aspiring Primary School Teachers

Megan Hall, Early Years Lecturer and former Primary School Teacher, said: “The Early Years Educator T Level offers students a fully immersive qualification that best prepares them for university study. Last year our students attended a fully funded trip to Cyprus where they were able to work in an international school, this allowed them to apply their skills but also deepened their understanding of nurturing young children in a different cultural environment.

"I would recommend any pupil looking for a career in Primary Teaching to find out more about the T Level and I invite them to attend our next Open Event on 1st May where I will be available to answer any questions they may have and show them our fantastic facilities.”

You can find out more about the Early Years Educator T Level course available at the College and how to apply by visiting www.westlancs.ac.uk, or contact their team on [email protected] / 01695 52300.