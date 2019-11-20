Progress made at school but work still to do

Progress of students at The Westleigh School continues to go from strength to strength, a report has concluded.

This summer’s results revealed that students at the Leigh-based school, which is part of the Shaw Education Trust, showed the most progress across the local authority’s secondary schools.

Principal Carlton Bramwell commented: “We are so proud of the achievements of all our students. The progress made since joining Shaw Education Trust has been outstanding and we can’t wait to see how improvements continue to grow.”

Last academic year, the school saw an increase in the number of students obtaining qualifications in English and Maths, as well as an increase in the progress of both high attaining and disadvantaged students, for the second year running.

Now with the new school year well under way, aspirations remain high as students continue to excel in a variety of subject areas, including drama, computer science, ICT, dance, health and social care, and graphics and craft.

Despite the improvements seen in science, humanities and languages they still form a significant areas for improvement for the forthcoming year as the school continues to ensure pupils leave having studied a varied and rigorous curriculum.

Mr Bramwell explained: “Like last year, focus remains on stability and consistency in driving outcomes across science, humanities and languages. We have already evidenced a positive impact on pupils and can’t wait to celebrate their future successes.”

Always looking for innovative ways to enhance to the curriculum, Westleigh now also offers a vocational pathway in Hair and Beauty having formed an exciting partnership with Dollybirds.

Mr Bramwell added: “We have had an exciting term so far, with guest speakers, events and great progress being made.”