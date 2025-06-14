Prom night for Up Holland High pupils in 2011 and 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
This year’s school proms aren’t far away now but here is another gallery remembering those special events for school leavers in the past.

These pictures from the Wigan Today archives were taken of Up Holland High pupils at parties in both 2011 and 2013.

.

1. Up Holland High School leavers' proms in 2011 and 2013

. Photo: STAFF

.

2. Left to right: Ben Coulson, Josh Gore, Stuart Cleverdon, Euen Pennington, Myles Linney, John Mason, Rob Parkinson, James Fagan, and Jerome Linney in 2011

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

3. Left to right: Scarlet Collins, Katie Bradford, Bethany Johnson, Georgia Glover, and Jade Foley

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

.

4. Left to right: Scott Robson, Chris Wright, and Liam Unwin

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

