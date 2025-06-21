Prom nights for Lowton High pupils 2012 and 2014

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
We’re just about into the prom party season for Wigan school-leavers and here is a further gallery of picture remembering such events from years past.

Featured this time are departing pupils from Lowton High in 2012 and 2014.

.

1. Lowton High School-leavers' proms in 2012 and 2014

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Lowton High School-leavers prom at Haydock Park Racecourse in 2012. Left to right: Megan Joyce, Leah Brookes, Libby Stares, Helena Purcell, Kirsten Metcalfe, Georgia Jenkins, Emma Vaughan, Carly Hailwood

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Lowton High School-leavers prom at Haydock Park Racecourse in 2012. Left to right: Kenny Bateson, George Lythgoe, Connor Gough, Jon Bilsbury, Daniel Coke

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Lowton High School-leavers prom at Haydock Park Racecourse in 2012. Left to right: Heather Schmieder, Becky Hulme, Chloe Walker, Alex Kett, Jessica Turner, Erin Speakman, Emily Gale, Lucy Green

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice