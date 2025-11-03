It was designed to spark curiosity about the universe, inspire future scientists and, most importantly, get children excited about learning.

Classrooms were transformed into galaxies of imagination and discovery.

In early years and key stage one, children took off on their first cosmic journeys through music, art and sensory exploration.

From singing favourites like Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star and Five Little Men in a Flying Saucer to creating their very own star constellations and exploring moon sand, the youngest learners had a truly out-of-this-world experience!

In key stage two, pupils explored space like never before through the incredible power of virtual reality.

With VR headsets, they landed on the moon, gazed back at the beautiful blue Earth and travelled across the solar system.

They explored Mars, visited NASA’s Mission Control, toured the Kennedy Space Centre, stepped inside a space shuttle and journeyed through the galaxy. The excitement and wonder filled the classrooms!

Some of the most magical moments of the week were when every child visited the planetarium.

As they relaxed and gazed up at the glittering night sky, they listened to the enchanting story of a brave little star who found her own, unique brightness and used it to help those around her – a message that inspired everyone to shine in their own way.

To make the week even more memorable, every child received a special boarding pass, giving them the opportunity to send their name to space on NASA’s upcoming Artemis mission to the moon.

Knowing that their names will travel beyond Earth filled the young astronauts with awe and pride.

The week ended on a high note with the Space Week finale – an own-clothes day bursting with creativity.

The children amazed everyone with their imaginative costumes, arriving as aliens, astronauts, scientists, engineers, stars and even entire solar systems!

Class teacher Mrs Woodcock said: “Space Week has reminded us all of the power of curiosity and creativity in learning. By looking up at the stars, our pupils have learned that no dream is too big and that the possibilities for their futures are as endless as the universe itself.”

Pupils at Sacred Heart Primary School, Springfield, Wigan, rocketed into an exciting learning adventure they celebrated Space Week.

