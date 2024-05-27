If you work in a school or nursery and would like to celebrate an event or subject to feature in Class Act, contact our photographer: [email protected]
1. CLASS ACT
Pupils at Beech Hill Community Primary School, Wigan have been finding out how to reduce, reuse and recycle plastics within their community. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
2. CLASS ACT
Pupils designed posters about plastic. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
3. CLASS ACT
Pupils at Beech Hill Community Primary School, Wigan have been finding out how to reduce, reuse and recycle plastics. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
4. CLASS ACT
Pupils read books about the topic. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson