Remember when: 50 years of pictures from St Mark's Primary, Newtown

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
Our photographers have been regular visitors to St Mark’s CE Junior and Infant School in Newtown over the years as this delightful collection of pictures covering more than half a century demonstrates.

Do you spot anyone you recognise?

1. St Mark's CE Primary School, Alexandra Street, Newtown, Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. A Green Day featuring pupils, left to right: Lewis, Emily, Evie, Ethan, and Jade who were tending the garden

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

3. A Sky News eco-feature being filmed at St Mark's after pupils won the Appetite For Action Challenge

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

4. The cast of the school's 1968 Christmas production

. Photo: submitted

