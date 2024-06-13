Do you spot anyone you recognise?
1. St Mark's CE Primary School, Alexandra Street, Newtown, Wigan
. Photo: STAFF
2. A Green Day featuring pupils, left to right: Lewis, Emily, Evie, Ethan, and Jade who were tending the garden
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. A Sky News eco-feature being filmed at St Mark's after pupils won the Appetite For Action Challenge
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. The cast of the school's 1968 Christmas production
. Photo: submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.