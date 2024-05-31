..
Remember when: more than a century of memories from Orrell Newfold Primary

By Charles Graham
Published 31st May 2024, 04:55 BST
Here’s a generous collection of pictures of what is these days called Newfold Primary School at Orrell but in the 1990s and before was St James’s Road Primary. The school is now 112 years old so there were plenty of pictures to choose from.

We hope they provoke conversation and bring back happy memories.

1. Pupils celebrate King George V's silver jubilee in 1935

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

2. Lessons on tablets

. Photo: MA

3. St James's Road Primary enjoying sporting success

. Photo: UGC

4. Henry VIII visiting school with, left to right: Megan, Harry, Madeline, Alesha and James

. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

