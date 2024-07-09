.

Remember when: Wigan had a zoo at Haigh Hall

More than three decades have now passed by since Wigan’s Haigh Zoo closed, and while it never rivalled the massive menagerie at Chester and eventually closed due to funding cuts and the feeling that it had become rather non-PC, it is still remembered fondly. The site would briefly be replaced by a model village and thereafter lay dormant, until plans were unveiled to turn it into a visitor attraction and learning centre.