Remembering Mere Oaks: former Wigan special school pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 16th May 2025, 08:05 BST
It’s almost 20 years since Standish-based Mere Oaks School for young people with special needs closed its doors, but the memories live on.

This picture gallery features staff, pupils and friends of the school – including those campaigning against its closure – from the 1960s through to the early noughties.

1. Picture memories of Mere Oaks School, Wigan

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils Chris Hogg, Shaun Fallows and Zoe Bannister wish Physio, Rik Dawson, wasn't leaving.

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Pupils, parents and friends of Mere Oaks School prepare to set off on a sponsored walk in 1982

. Photo: STAFF

4. Wigan Rugby League stars, Terry O'Connor and Simon Houghton, help to cut the ribbon to send off Mere Oaks pupils for a day out at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Over 150 children were ferried in taxis and mini buses by Wigan and District area taxi drivers organised by Peter Calderbank and Derek Almond

, Photo: FRANK ORRELL

