Remembering the Standish High proms of 2011, '13 and '14 in 36 pictures

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jun 2025, 15:45 BST
We’re not far of the school prom season now and so we thought we’d have a look through our picture archives for Wigan school leaver bashes from years past. Here are photos taken at Standish High School proms in 2011, 2013 and 2014 which were all held in the Marquee at the DW Stadium. Our photographers must have been at other schools’ parties in 2012!

We hope past pupils will enjoy this gallery in particular.

.

1. Left to right: Rebecca Snape, Samantha Parr, Mary Thompson, Rebecca Lenagan, Kate Wallis, Maheen Nasim-Mohi, Emma Williams, and Daisy Lockett

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

2. Left to right: Chris McHugh, Adam Montague, Sam Beattie, Tom Charnock, Mark Prescott, Cobie Derbyshire, Matt Jones, Dylan Stockley, and Sooriya Sampat

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

3. Left to right: Penny Fox, Hayley Pierce, Zoe Bispham, Megan Stephen, Grace Wooley, Rachel Hewitt, and Vicky Glenn

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
.

4. Friends arrive in style

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice