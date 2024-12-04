.placeholder image
Retro: another slice of life at Wigan's St John Fisher High 2004-'14

By Charles Graham
Published 4th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
In this second retro picture gallery featuring pupils and staff from St John Fisher High School in Beech Hill, we focus on the years 2004 to 2014.

Plenty of academic and sporting achievements to remember along with other extra-curricular activities.

1. Pupils working on an Olympic Games project in 2010

2. Rachael Smith, 14, from Wigan and Leigh Wrestling Club , and Greg Burke, 16, from Ince Rose Bridge ARLFC, both pupils at St John Fisher High, wer at Leigh Asda to collect their Asda Sporting Chance grants of £500 each from events co-ordinator Natalie Hitchen and team leader Maggie Pimblett

3. Holocaust Day at St John Fisher High, with Emma Atherton and Reggie Doherty and some of the artwork done by Y9 history pupils

4. The Mayor of Wigan, Coun John O'Brien, presents the cup to England (St John Fisher High School ) who won the Under-14s final in the Wigan Girls' Schools Football Cup beating Germany (Golborne High School ) 2-0

