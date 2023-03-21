RETRO: Beech Hill Primary School pictures from 1977 to 1992
Here is a selection of photographs from the Wigan Today archives taken between 1977 and 1992 of pupils at work and play at Beech Hill Primary School.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Second year juniors with their puppets at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
Playtime for nursery children at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
Sports day at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell
Deborah Callaghan and Lynn Worthington look after guinea pigs at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell