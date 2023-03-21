News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: Beech Hill Primary School pictures from 1977 to 1992

Here is a selection of photographs from the Wigan Today archives taken between 1977 and 1992 of pupils at work and play at Beech Hill Primary School.

By Michelle Adamson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

Second year juniors with their puppets at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977.

Second year juniors with their puppets at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Playtime for nursery children at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977.

Playtime for nursery children at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Sports day at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977.

Sports day at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

Deborah Callaghan and Lynn Worthington look after guinea pigs at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977.

Deborah Callaghan and Lynn Worthington look after guinea pigs at Beech Hill Primary School in June 1977. Photo: Frank Orrell

