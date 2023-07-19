RETRO: Do you remember these retired school staff members?

As schools reach the end of term and the start of the six-week summer holiday, we look back at school staff celebrating their retirement over the years in the Wigan borough.
How many do you recognise?
1. 2006
Teacher Michael Dean retires from St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School, surrounded by pupils, after 39 years in the job, the last 34 of them being spent at Norley Hall. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
2. 2010
Retiring teacher, Barbara Grimes, is swamped by pupils at St. Bernadettes RC Primary School, Shevington, as she says goodbye after 36 years at the school latterly in the Reception class. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. 2008
Dave Mallin, deputy head of Sacred Heart RC Primary School, Springfield, who is retiring after 34 years at the school having previously been at St. John Fisher and St. Pats. Photo: FRANK ORRELL
4. 1996
Mrs Pauline Aspinall the dinner lady at Birchley St Mary's RC Primary School has retired afrer 26 years in the school. She was presented with a gift by pupils. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW