Retro gallery: past events at Atherton St George's Primary School

Our borough tour of schools through the Wigan Today picture archives now arrives at Atherton St George's CE Primary School on Derby Street.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST

It’s a colourful collection capturing a number of events from the last 20 years including tree-planting in 2019 and summer school activities four years earlier.

1. Atherton St George's CE Primary, Derby Street

. Photo: STAFF

2. Pupils at St George's enjoy breakfast club during SATS week

. Photo: sub

3. Atherton firefighters dropped in to help youngsters with their reading skills. Pictured left to right, are: Dominic Naylor, Crew Commander Eddy Dorrington, James Kristoffersen, Jack Lee, Connor Hamnett, watch commander James Howard, and Owen Stockton

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. Drama class pupils rehearse a performance based on scarecrows which they were to perform at Dorset Road Community Centre

. Photo: DH

