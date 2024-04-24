Retro gallery: past events at Atherton St George's Primary School

It’s a colourful collection capturing a number of events from the last 20 years including tree-planting in 2019 and summer school activities four years earlier.
1. Atherton St George's CE Primary, Derby Street
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils at St George's enjoy breakfast club during SATS week
. Photo: sub
3. Atherton firefighters dropped in to help youngsters with their reading skills. Pictured left to right, are: Dominic Naylor, Crew Commander Eddy Dorrington, James Kristoffersen, Jack Lee, Connor Hamnett, watch commander James Howard, and Owen Stockton
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
4. Drama class pupils rehearse a performance based on scarecrows which they were to perform at Dorset Road Community Centre
. Photo: DH
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.