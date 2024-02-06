News you can trust since 1853
Retro gallery: pictures of St George's Central Primary in Tyldesley, including a couple of future England football star Ella Toone

A charming picture retrospective of pupils, staff and events at St George’s Central CE Primary School, on Darlington Street, Tyldesley.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

It includes one or two of a then little known but promising footballer who has gone on to international greatness and success.

1. St George's Central CE Primary School, Tyldesley

. Photo: UGC

2. Mark Grogan, headteacher of St George's and lead teacher of Atherton and Tyldesley Sports Association (ATSA), with pupils Amelia, left, Abbie, Joe and Bryn

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Pupils from St George's visited Bedford Nursing Home Leigh to take part in a treasure hunt with residents and staff

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

4. A winning St George's Central football team with their medals and the trophy

. Photo: s

