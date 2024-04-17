Retro: happy classroom memories from Hindley Junior and Infant School

Here’s a selection of pictures they have taken of events, pupils and staff from the late 1990s to about a decade ago.
1. Hindley Junior and Infant School, Argyle Street, Hindley
. Photo: STAFF
2. Headteacher Claire Nash with pupils in the playground with pupils, from left: Lydia, eight, Chloe, seven, Leah, eight, and Mollie, seven
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Pupils show their skills during the Wider Oportunities Samba workshop
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Pupils with their entries for an Easter egg decorating competition
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
