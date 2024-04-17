Retro: happy classroom memories from Hindley Junior and Infant School

Our photographers have been regular visitors to Hindley Junior and Infant School more many years.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Here’s a selection of pictures they have taken of events, pupils and staff from the late 1990s to about a decade ago.

1. Hindley Junior and Infant School, Argyle Street, Hindley

. Photo: STAFF

2. Headteacher Claire Nash with pupils in the playground with pupils, from left: Lydia, eight, Chloe, seven, Leah, eight, and Mollie, seven

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

3. Pupils show their skills during the Wider Oportunities Samba workshop

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

4. Pupils with their entries for an Easter egg decorating competition

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

