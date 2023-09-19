News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: News in Wigan schools in 2005

Charity events, sports success and other news in schools in the Wigan borough 18 years ago in 2005.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

Wigan – 2005

Lollipops galore in Wigan town centre as regular crossing patrol men and women are joined by little lollipopers from St. Mary's and St. John's RC Primary School.

1. 2005

Lollipops galore in Wigan town centre as regular crossing patrol men and women are joined by little lollipopers from St. Mary's and St. John's RC Primary School. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

Wigan Athletic player Matt Jackson visited Standish High School to promote Own Book Week. Pictured helping Matt brush up on his Shakespeare are Robbie Lannon, and Pearl Goldsbrough.

2. RETRO

Wigan Athletic player Matt Jackson visited Standish High School to promote Own Book Week. Pictured helping Matt brush up on his Shakespeare are Robbie Lannon, and Pearl Goldsbrough. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

Byrchall High School Pupils who have been presented with their Citizenship Awards from Headmaster Alan Birchall they include Zara Green, Grace Tither, Andrew Whelley, Robert Lambert, Ryan Ashton and Chelsea Bassnett.

3. 2005

Byrchall High School Pupils who have been presented with their Citizenship Awards from Headmaster Alan Birchall they include Zara Green, Grace Tither, Andrew Whelley, Robert Lambert, Ryan Ashton and Chelsea Bassnett. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

St John Fisher RC High School pupils, Peter Grogan and Rebecca Wilson ready for lunch, as the school held an apples and water day to raise cash for Cafod, part of their Harvest Fast Day.

4. 2005

St John Fisher RC High School pupils, Peter Grogan and Rebecca Wilson ready for lunch, as the school held an apples and water day to raise cash for Cafod, part of their Harvest Fast Day. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

