RETRO: picture gallery celebrating staff and pupils past and present of St Catherine of Siena RC Primary School, Lowton

These pictures spanning almost two decades features pupils and staff past and present.
1. St Catherine of Siena RC Primary School, Cranham Avenue, Lowton
. Photo: UGC
2. Pupils Nicole Graham, 10, left, Michael Cox, 11, Lauren Wall, 10, and Jordan Fox, 11, are pictured taking part in a structure activity during Westleigh High School's Sci-Tech day, during National Science Week
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. The Mayor of Wigan Coun Myra Whiteside joins pupils from St Catherine of Siena at the unveilling of the new Storytime Chair in the nature garden at the school.Pupils suggested designs and themes to be carved and decorate the chair which is sculpted from a Beech tree trunk
. Photo: Michelle Adamson
4. Laura Pendlebury, a pupil at St Catherine of Siena, being presented with a certificate, trophy and prize at the annual awards ceremony to recognise her achievement of 100 per cent attendance throughout her seven years at primary school. She is pictured with head of School, Kathryn Vernon
. Photo: submit