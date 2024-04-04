Retro: picture memories of Crawford Village Primary School

Here is a little reminder of some of the Wigan Today photographers’ visits there over the years, including several to capture new starters on camera.
1. Crawford Village Primary School, Crawford Road, Up Holland
. Photo: STAFF
2. School starters in 2014
. Photo: Paul Simpson
3. Headteacher Lawrence Kinney had 40 pupils in the school in 1997
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Crawford Village Primary School - Mrs Crompton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.