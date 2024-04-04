Retro: picture memories of Crawford Village Primary School

It’s one of the smallest schools in the Wigan area, often with an intake that can be counted on two hands, if not one. But Crawford Village Primary, Up Holland, is still going strong.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Here is a little reminder of some of the Wigan Today photographers’ visits there over the years, including several to capture new starters on camera.

.

1. Crawford Village Primary School, Crawford Road, Up Holland

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. School starters in 2014

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

3. Headteacher Lawrence Kinney had 40 pupils in the school in 1997

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

4. Crawford Village Primary School - Mrs Crompton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.