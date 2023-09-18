News you can trust since 1853
RETRO: pictures from Rose Bridge High School 1982-2003

Here’s a gallery of pictures that will have memories flooding back for countless former pupils of Rose Bridge High School, Ince.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST

The most recent from our archives are from 20 years ago, the oldest from more than twice as long ago thanks to a collection of school leavers’ photographs taken in 1982.

1. Mayor of Wigan Coun Ken Pye releases a ribbon that officially opened the arch at Rose Bridge High School with pupils who helped to design it and dignitaries

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

2. Some of the characters from Rose Bridge High School's production of Hansel and Gretel: The Musical

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

3. Award-winning science teacher Jane Attwood with pupils at Rose Bridge High School's leading light science class

. Photo: FRANK ORRELL

4. Wigan and Leigh College HND B-Tech students line up at the start of a performance for pupils at Rose Bridge High School, Ince.

. Photo: GARY BRUNSKILL

