RETRO: Wigan GCSE results 2006-2010

We are taking another look back to when excited high school pupils opened their GCSE results in schools in the Wigan borough: this time the years 2006 to 2010.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST

WIGAN – RETRO

St Peters High School GCSE Results - Kate Fairchild and Sinead Fisher.

1. 2006

St Peters High School GCSE Results - Kate Fairchild and Sinead Fisher. Photo: Gary Kelman

Cansfield High School GCSE success with Amy He, Eleanor Healy, Michael Jepson and Aimee Baxter.

2. 2006

Cansfield High School GCSE success with Amy He, Eleanor Healy, Michael Jepson and Aimee Baxter. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Abraham Guest GCSE Results - Alex Thorpe, Jennifer Abbott and Kerry Abbott.

3. 2006

Abraham Guest GCSE Results - Alex Thorpe, Jennifer Abbott and Kerry Abbott. Photo: Gary Kelman

Byrchall High School pupils, John Howart, James Harrison, Martin Sharrock, Luke Barnett, and Ross McIntyre. results, Byrchall High, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

4. 2007

Byrchall High School pupils, John Howart, James Harrison, Martin Sharrock, Luke Barnett, and Ross McIntyre. results, Byrchall High, Ashton-in-Makerfield. Photo: PAUL GREENWOOD

