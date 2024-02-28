News you can trust since 1853
Rewind: a lifetime's worth of pictures from Ince St William's Primary School (1930-2014)

This collection of images from the Wigan Today archive traces the history of Ince St William’s RC Primary School from 1930 onwards.
By Charles Graham
Published 28th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

1. Ince St William's RC Primary School

2. Teacher Chris Burke in the stocks to raise cash for St William's School with some of his young fans eager to give "Sir " a good soaking

3. A Christmas play in 1988

4. Retiring nursery nurse Ann Morris, with nursery children, Regan Wallace and Lucy Moore, at St William's. She was presented with various gifts by staff and pupils after 29 years at the school

