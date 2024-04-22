Rewind: a little collection of pictures from St Thomas the Martyr CE Primary, Up Holland
Here’s a small collection of photographs taken over several decades at St Thomas the Martyr CE Primary School in Up Holland.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
1. The presentation of a new computer in 1990
. Photo: STAFF
2. Pupils took turns to throw wet sponges at teachers during a fund-raising day at St Thomas's for pupil Theo Hamilton. Here teacher Molly Deary gets ready for a soaking
. Photo: MA
3. Shannon Scully aged six and Abigail Hickey, eight, who took part in Crazy Hair when the pupils celebrated UNICEF Day and raised £157
. Photo: GW
4. Pupils take turns to throw wet sponges at teachers during a fund-raising day for young Theo Hamilton who was battling leukaemia
. Photo: MA
