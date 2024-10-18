Rewind: archive pictures of The Byrchall High in Ashton 1987 to 2009

More than two decades of life at Ashton’s The Byrchall High are covered in this photo gallery dating from the mid-1980s to the noughties.

Plenty of pictures of pupils, staff, visitors and events to remind those with school connections of old times

.

1. Byrchall Years Seven and Eight pupils and teacher Janice Gleave-Johnson, head of Year Seven, front, who raised £1,883.95 for LEPRA through a sponsored aerobics session, with Jacqui Fairburn, LEPRA Lancashire and Merseyside community fund-raiser

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

.

2. Playing Joseph in the Byrchall High production of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is Joseph Pennington, with Stephanie Moss and Hannah Wright as the narrators

. Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane

.

3. Byrchall High school girls football club sport a new kit

. Photo: submitted

.

4. Byrchall High School pupils present a £100 cheque to Wigan Hospice in 1988

. Photo: STAFF

