Plenty of pictures of pupils, staff, visitors and events to remind those with school connections of old times
1. Byrchall Years Seven and Eight pupils and teacher Janice Gleave-Johnson, head of Year Seven, front, who raised £1,883.95 for LEPRA through a sponsored aerobics session, with Jacqui Fairburn, LEPRA Lancashire and Merseyside community fund-raiser
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Playing Joseph in the Byrchall High production of Joseph and His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is Joseph Pennington, with Stephanie Moss and Hannah Wright as the narrators
. Photo: Geoffrey Shryhane
3. Byrchall High school girls football club sport a new kit
. Photo: submitted
4. Byrchall High School pupils present a £100 cheque to Wigan Hospice in 1988
. Photo: STAFF
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.