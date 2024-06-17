Rewind: Ince/Platt Bridge St Mary's CE Primary 1970s-2010s

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
There has been a St Mary’s CE Primary School in Wigan for more than 100 years. For much of that time it was in Spring View/Ince but since 2015 has been based in Platt Bridge.

Here is a pictorial reminder of our photographers’ many visits to the old school from the 1970s onwards.

1. Ince St Mary's CE Primary School

. Photo: STAFF

2. Children taking part in a Guinness Book of World record attempt via video link with Peter Pan: Tinkerbell Courtney, seven, and Callum, five, in their costumes

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

3. A musical performance on the xylophone in 1976

. Photo: STAFF

4. Reception pupils play shopkeepers in 1999

. Photo: GB

