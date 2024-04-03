Rewind: more than 100 years of pictures from Bryn St Peter's Primary

Next year St Peter’s CE Primary School, Bryn, will celebrate its 150th anniversary. Needless to say then that we have quite a few pictures taken of its pupils, staff and events over the decades.
Here is just a selection from the Wigan Today photography archive.

1. Bryn St Peter's CE Primary School, Downall Green Road

Photo: STAFF

2. George Harrison, headteacher of St Peter's the school's new and old buildings in 1997

Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

3. An early 1900s class picture of Bryn St Peter's

Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Face-painter Nickella Winstanley with pupil Demi at a school fun day

Photo: Paul Greenwood

