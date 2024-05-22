..
Rewind: more than seven decades of pictures from Springfield St Andrew's Primary

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a lovely collection of photographs from the Wigan Today archives of St Andrew’s CE Primary School in Springfield, the oldest dating back to the 1940s.

We hope they stir up some happy recollections.

1. A sunny play time for Scarlett and Cameron, both four, of Mrs Preston's Reception Class at St Andrew's

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

2. Pupils trees to create a wildlife area financed by Wigan Groundwork Trust in 1989

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. St Andrew's pupils in 1943

. Photo: Send in

4. Enjoying a taster session at the Raj are pupils from the baking club at St Andrew's

. Photo: JL

