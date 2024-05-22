We hope they stir up some happy recollections.
1. A sunny play time for Scarlett and Cameron, both four, of Mrs Preston's Reception Class at St Andrew's
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
2. Pupils trees to create a wildlife area financed by Wigan Groundwork Trust in 1989
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. St Andrew's pupils in 1943
. Photo: Send in
4. Enjoying a taster session at the Raj are pupils from the baking club at St Andrew's
. Photo: JL
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.