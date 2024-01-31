News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

REWIND: pictures from over the years of Leigh St Peter's CE Primary School

Enjoy this trip down Memory Lane for past pupils and staff of Leigh St Peter’s CE Primary School.
By Charles Graham
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

It features events over many decades.

.

1. Leigh St Peter's CE Primary School

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

2. St Peter's were the first to receive a Computer For Kids from Leigh Asda in 1998. Pupils are pictured with Asda computer buddies Kath Baines, left, and Jackie Belshaw and school ITC co-ordinator Max Atkins

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

3. St Peter's School. Mrs Leather's class (boys) with headmaster Richard Radcliffe

. Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
.

4. The after school fun club where children at St Peter's in 1998. Darren Talbot and Peter Wood centre while Kerry Battersby and Ashley Marsh enjoy their skipping

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBAROW

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page