REWIND: students, staff and events at Winstanley College (1980s-2000s)

This gallery of pictures from the Wigan Today archives covers people and events at Winstanley College from the early 1980s to the end of the noughties.
We hope they bring back happy memories.
1. Winstanley College's production of Anything Goes
. Photo: UGC
2. The Winstanley College Jazz Academy who were going to be playing at the Conservative Party conference. Front, Daniel Lormor, Back, left to right, Alex Ogilvie, Arron Kent, Jonathan Berry and Oliver Cadman
. Photo: Frank Orrell
3. Winstanley College students Ross Picton, Elizabeth Middlehurst and Beth Roberts in the hot seats during Takeover Day, displacing principal Jo Bailey, vice-principal Sue Edgerton and director of finance and estates Conor Edwards
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. Winstanley College students Sophie Moffatt, left Rebecca Sanderson, Piers Whipp and Hannah Andrews who were promoting a concert at the college by '80s punk star Hazel O'Connor
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst