Rewind: Wigan students celebrating A-level success 1998-2010

By Charles Graham
Published 13th Aug 2024, 04:55 GMT
Later this week hundreds of Wigan teenagers will be discovering what path their lives are taking next when they receive their A-level results.

Here is a collection of pictures taken of students at Winstanley, St John Rigby, Wigan and Leigh College and The Deanery sixth form celebrating their exam successes in the late 1990s through to the end of the noughties.

.

1. Wigan students celebrate their A-levels 1998-2010

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Deanery High School's Jonathan Butler, Daniel Mawdesley and Gareth Rylance all celebrate their excellent results in 1999

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

3. Deanery pupils (left) Louise Willis and Aye Ma Lwin celebrate their results in 1998

. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

Photo Sales
.

4. Deanery students Elizabeth Baggaley, left, and Stephanie Jones in 2003

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice