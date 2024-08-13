Here is a collection of pictures taken of students at Winstanley, St John Rigby, Wigan and Leigh College and The Deanery sixth form celebrating their exam successes in the late 1990s through to the end of the noughties.
1. Wigan students celebrate their A-levels 1998-2010
. Photo: STAFF
2. Deanery High School's Jonathan Butler, Daniel Mawdesley and Gareth Rylance all celebrate their excellent results in 1999
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
3. Deanery pupils (left) Louise Willis and Aye Ma Lwin celebrate their results in 1998
. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON
4. Deanery students Elizabeth Baggaley, left, and Stephanie Jones in 2003
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
