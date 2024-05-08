Rolling back the years: 40 years of pictures from Winstanley St Aidan's Primary

A lovely collection here of Wigan Today photographs dating from 1974 to 2014 of pupils, staff and events at St Aidan’s RC Primary School in Winstanley.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th May 2024, 15:45 BST

Wishing everyone a happy trip down Memory Lane!

.

1. St Aidan's RC Primary School, Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Year 3 pupils Olivia and Alex with an art display

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. Kieron, Sophie and Elissa with their Good Shepherd display

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

4. A school fair in 1974

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.