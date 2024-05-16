Rolling back the years: archive pictures from Westleigh Methodist Primary

By Charles Graham
Published 16th May 2024, 15:45 BST
A charming little collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archive is here presented of pupils, staff and events at Westleigh Methodist Primary over more than quarter of a century.

We hope those associated with the school both past and present will enjoy this trip down Memory Lane.

1. Westleigh Methodist Primary School, Westleigh Lane

. Photo: STAFF

2. A Young People's Health Information and Awareness Event at the DW Stadium: Westleigh Methodistpupils at the Wigan Breasfeeding Network Peer Support Service stand with BfN's Helen Goulding and Sarah Hoskins and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust infant feeding co-ordinator Kathryn Ashton

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. Harry Potter hopes his spell shrinks Pinocchio's nose at Westleigh Methodist Primary School Book Day. Teacher Julie Glynn with pupil Dominic dressed as favourite book characters

. Photo: FO

4. The Mayor of Wigan Coun Susan Loudon with pupils from Westleigh Methodist Primary - Katie, 10, and Kain, nine - joined pupils from St Paul's primary school, Westleigh, in a clean up around the school

. Photo: MA

