Rolling back the years: archive pictures from Westleigh Methodist Primary

We hope those associated with the school both past and present will enjoy this trip down Memory Lane.
1. Westleigh Methodist Primary School, Westleigh Lane
. Photo: STAFF
2. A Young People's Health Information and Awareness Event at the DW Stadium: Westleigh Methodistpupils at the Wigan Breasfeeding Network Peer Support Service stand with BfN's Helen Goulding and Sarah Hoskins and Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust infant feeding co-ordinator Kathryn Ashton
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. Harry Potter hopes his spell shrinks Pinocchio's nose at Westleigh Methodist Primary School Book Day. Teacher Julie Glynn with pupil Dominic dressed as favourite book characters
. Photo: FO
4. The Mayor of Wigan Coun Susan Loudon with pupils from Westleigh Methodist Primary - Katie, 10, and Kain, nine - joined pupils from St Paul's primary school, Westleigh, in a clean up around the school
. Photo: MA
