Royal reunion as Wigan trainees speak to Duke of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, officially opened The Hamlet in Bryn in 2019 and has met trainees and staff several times since.

The second cohort of trainees to achieve the gold Duke of Edinburgh Award attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to celebrate their achievements.

And they were delighted when Prince Edward personally congratulated them and remembered his visit to The Hamlet.

Gemma Crompton, head of provision, said: “It is the fourth time I have met the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, through the D of E. He has remembered his visit to The Hamlet and when one of our trainees asked him would he like to visit again, he said, ‘of course I'd like to come back to The Hamlet’.

"He truly was lovely with our young adults and we can't thank the Duke of Edinburgh's Award enough for the amazing opportunities it is providing for our trainees.”

The Hamlet, based at Three Sisters recreation park, is a provision for adults aged 19 to 25 with special educational needs and/or disabilities.

It offers a range of opportunities for trainees, including on-site vocations, the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and off-site work placements.

1 . The Hamlet Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, speaks to trainees Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . The Hamlet Trainees and staff from The Hamlet outside Buckingham Palace Photo: Submitted Photo Sales