School bids to use Wigan Hall Lodge for classrooms

A Wigan high school has earmarked a listed building as a potential site on which to build more classrooms.



A new planning application submitted to Wigan Council shows that The Deanery High School has approached the owners of Wigan Hall Lodge with a view to using the building for educational purposes.

Located between the Deanery and Wigan and Leigh College, the Grade-II listed building has been semi-derelict for 15 years, having previously been used as an architect’s office.

Following the purchase and refurbishment of the hall in 2015/16 by the applicant, they would now like to turn their attention to the lodge. It has previously been on the council’s “at risk” list.

A design and access statement included in the planning application said: “The Deanery has expressed a desire for small classrooms for specific educational purposes. The Lodge satisfies this requirement meaning that minimal internal and external alterations are required.

The 1,500-place high school underwent a £20.3m complete rebuild in 2017, including new dining facilities, classrooms and a library. It could be well adding more new facilities just two years later, should the application be approved.

The Deanery was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.