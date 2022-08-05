Staff and residents of The Chanters care home in Atherton were delighted to welcome Fred Longworth High School’s band.

The young musicians performed in the home’s garden, keeping people entertained for almost an hour.

Applause for the music

The visit was the result of a Proms in The Playground scheme launched by Brass England, which encourages musical groups to make connections in the community at the end of the summer term.

The school chose a theme of Proms in the Sunshine and the music included classics such as Abide with Me and more modern songs like Sweet Caroline, in which singers and guitarists joined the band.

Residents watched from a gazebo that had been decorated with bunting and balloons for the special occasion.

A rendition of God Save the Queen saw several Union Jack flags being waved.

Home manager Anne Hargreaves said: “Residents were enthralled by the youngsters’ performance.

"It was a lovely way for them to spend an afternoon.

“We are keen on encouraging local organisations to build strong connections with the home and this philosophy forms part of our extensive activities programme.”

Helen Robinson, the school’s head of music and conductor of the band, said: “It is brilliant to be able to take the brass band around the community and perform for so many people.

"Music is powerful and brings people together.