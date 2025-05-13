School children learn to lay bricks with Bellway

A group of school children from Crow Orchard Primary, aged between seven and nine, visited Bellway’s Lathom Pastures development for a lesson in construction.

In total, 26 pupils enjoyed the site visit to Lathom Pastures, including 14 children from Year 4 and 12 children from Year 3.

The innovative trip was hosted by the Bellway team including site manager John Campbell and sales advisor Leanda Sharpe, with the intention of teaching the children about construction and building a high quality award-winning Bellway home.

During the site visit, the pupils were taken on a tour of the development, met with various tradespeople, looked at several machines used in construction and witnessed houses being built at different stages.

George C, aged 9, learns to lay bricks with Bellway

The highlight of the trip was undoubtedly the brick laying session, with the children trying their hand at the much valued trade.

Emma Baron, Year 4 teacher at Crow Orchard Primary School, says: “The children loved the site visit to Lathom Pastures. They learnt so much about construction and building houses, and really enjoyed their time on site. It was a superb trip and an incredibly invaluable one too, with the children witnessing real life and learning how to lay bricks.”

Jenny Bell, sales director at Bellway, adds: “Site visits for school children are very important as they not only educate them on safety, but they teach them about construction and what is physically involved in building a house as well as the various tradesmen required. We want the trips to both educational and fun, so the brick laying lesson is always well received!

“The site visit couldn’t have come at a more perfect time too, with Bellway once again awarded the 5 star builder status by the Home Builders Federation for the ninth year running.”

