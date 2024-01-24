SCHOOL GALLERY: a picture retrospective of Bedford Hall Methodist Primary, Leigh

Here are some images taken over almost 20 years at Bedford Hall Methodist Primary School on Breaston Avenue, Leigh.
1. Headteacher Barbera Hatch, left and assistant headteacher Margaret Hawoth were both retiring from Bedford Hall in 2009
. Photo: Paul Greenwood
2. The offical opening of new Bedford Methodist Church Community Hall, Breaston Avenue, Leigh: Julie-Ann Hewitt, headteacher of Bedford Hall Methodist School, Rev Sylvester Deigh and school pupils Sophie Cargill, Jemma Oliver and Terri Whalley at a plaque marking the positioning of a time capsule buried during the hall's construction in 2011
. Photo: NF
3. Bedford Hall pupils, Oliver and Emily look at the new Pathak's interactive website in 2005
. Photo: Gary Kelman
4. Former world champion inline skaterJenna Downing gives a motivational talk to Bedford Hall pupils
. Photo: Bedford Hall Methodist Primary