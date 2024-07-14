School leavers: 44 pictures of Wigan pupils as their primary education ends
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
It’s a landmark moment in a child’s development: the day they leave primary school to embark on, what can be for some, a daunting new world of secondary education. Here we have pictures of youngsters from 38 Wigan borough primaries as they bid an emotional farewell to that phase of their lives.
