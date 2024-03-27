School memories: archive pictures of Holy Family RC Primary, New Springs

With this gallery, past pupils and staff can reminisce about school days at Holy Family RC Primary in New Springs, Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Mar 2024, 16:30 GMT

The pictures cover a 35-year period between 1979 and 2014.

.

1. Coun Chris Ready, who had donated £250 of Brighter Borough Initiative money toward the cost of two raised beds at Holy Family School, in the garden with pupils and Ron Conway, chairman of Aspull Forum

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. Pupils who won the Aspull Schools six-a-side football tournament in 1979

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
.

3. On the ball at Holy Family School with Luke, Joe, Matthew, Casey and Bethany

. Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Photo Sales
.

4. Choosing a cuddly chum proved difficult for pupils who were at Petsmart, Marus Bridge, to pick a classroom pet. It was a rabbit or a gerbil and Jasmin Khosah and John Parker weighed up the possibilities

. Photo: FO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SpringsWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.