SCHOOL MEMORIES: pictures from Lowton High School - 1996-2009

Our latest trawl through Wigan Today’s school picture archives this time takes us to Lowton High.
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST

Here are images dating from the mid-1990s to the end of the noughties featuring staff, pupils, visitors and events there.

1. Lowton High girls' rugby league team who had made it all the way to a cup final at Wembley on the weekend of the Challenge Cup Final

. Photo: Paul Greenwood

2. Lowton High pupil, Chris Biggs, with a guitar presented by Grahame Hill of Heybrook Music

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Pictured before Show Stoppers at the Lowton and Golborne Schools' Music Festival are Lowton High's Luke Murfin, 14, with Golborne St Thomas CE Primary's Michael Bartinsky and Amy Taylor, both 10

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

4. Lowton High had won a mentoring award: only the second school in the borough to be awarded one at the time in 2004. Liz Haworth is pictured with Chris Dearden and Ashley Schofield with mentors Robert Trickett and Graeme Bird

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

