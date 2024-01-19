News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

SCHOOL MEMORIES: pictures from Standish St Marie's Primary over the decades

A trip down Memory Lane for ex-pupils of St Marie’s RC Primary School in Standish.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

The gallery features youngsters, staff, visits and events photographed over nearly 40 years.

.

1. St Marie's RC Primary School, Standish

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
The cast of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" staged by St. Maries RC Primary School, Standish, in 1987.

2. The cast of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang staged by St Marie's in 1987

The cast of "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" staged by St. Maries RC Primary School, Standish, in 1987. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Teacher Julie MacDonald with pupils Christopher McGuire and Stephanie Hesson doing some balancing calculations in their maths class in 1998

. Photo: JOHN LEATHERBARROW

Photo Sales
.

4. Manchester United star Brian McClair has a kick-a-bout with pupils during a visit to St. Marie's in 1991

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page