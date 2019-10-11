Schoolboy walks 1 million steps for diabetes charity

A footsore schoolboy has notched up an incredible one million steps in the name of charity.

Oliver Hodge, from Garswood, completed the epic walking challenge in aid of Diabetes UK, partly in tribute to his two grandfathers who both suffer from the disease.

The 10-year-old RL Hughes pupil pushed himself to walk a minimum of 15,000 steps a day, though often did more, to complete the task by the end of September.

Grandmother Maureen Carroll said: “A poster came to my house, about the One Million Step Challenge. I looked at my grandson and asked him if he’d like to do it. He said yes straight away, so we went on our travels.”

Oliver started his walking task on July 1, chaperoned with the help of Maureen.

“We went on day outings to Alton Towers, Blackpool etc, and we took his step monitor.

“We walked all around Garswood, Billinge, Ashton and Wigan. We went everywhere we could think of and everywhere we went we tried to make it fun.”

Maureen added: “His school was very good too. They let him have his step counter on while he was doing PE.

“He enjoyed the challenge. His feet were hurting a bit by the end, but he just carried on, he loved it. When it was over he said ‘what am I going to do now?’”

Oliver’s efforts raised an impressive £200 for the charity.

Monica Middlehurst, headteacher at RL Hughes said: “We are very proud of Oliver.

“The time and effort he has put in to raising money for such a worthwhile cause is fantastic.

“He has been keeping us updated with his progress along the way and to complete such a challenge is an amazing achievement.”

The One Million Step Challenge was organised by Diabetes UK, who said: “Each week thousands of people in the UK suffer heart attacks, heart failure, stroke, amputation and blindness because of their diabetes. But when people manage their diabetes well, they can avoid these life-threatening complications and stay healthy.

“Our campaigns improve life for people with diabetes while our research develops new treatments, technologies and will, one day, find a cure.

“But we need your help to do it. That’s where you and your fund-raising come in. It’s time to step up for people with diabetes.”