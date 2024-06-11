Schoolday memories: 32 archive pictures from St Cuthbert's Primary, Pemberton

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST
There aren’t that many more Wigan borough schools to go in our retro picture tour, but here is a collection of photographs taken at Pemberton St Cuthbert’s RC Primary over several decades.

We are sure it will bring back lots of happy memories for former staff and pupils.

.

1. St Cuthbert's RC Primary School, Pemberton

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. Sophie, Bethany and Corey with some fruit kebabs during an Eat Well, Do Better Day at St Cuthbert's

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Photo Sales
.

3. It was home-time in 1989 for long serving teachers Margaret Smith. Maria Foster Helen Hogan who were retiring after having clocked up more than 75 years' service at the school between them

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. Year 5 pupils built a giant model of the Globe Theatre with Bob Bower from Architecture Workshops during a school Technology Day

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.