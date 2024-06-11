We are sure it will bring back lots of happy memories for former staff and pupils.
1. St Cuthbert's RC Primary School, Pemberton
. Photo: STAFF
2. Sophie, Bethany and Corey with some fruit kebabs during an Eat Well, Do Better Day at St Cuthbert's
. Photo: Nick Fairhurst
3. It was home-time in 1989 for long serving teachers Margaret Smith. Maria Foster Helen Hogan who were retiring after having clocked up more than 75 years' service at the school between them
. Photo: Frank Orrell
4. Year 5 pupils built a giant model of the Globe Theatre with Bob Bower from Architecture Workshops during a school Technology Day
. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST
