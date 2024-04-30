Schoolday memories: 33 pictures from Ince CE Primary 1971-2014

Happy memories are sure to be revived.
1. Ince CE Primary School, Charles Street, Ince
. Photo: STAFF
2. Ince CE Primary School World Book Day celebrations
. Photo: Gary Brunskill
3. Ince CE Primary pupils in 1971
. Photo: STAFF
4. Pupils next to the poppy war memorial art work, during their lessons as they follow a new educational scheme, Read Write Inc.
. Photo: MA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.