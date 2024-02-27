News you can trust since 1853
Schoolday memories: 37 archive pictures from Wigan's Woodfield Primary 1970-2014

Our latest look-back at local schools via the Wigan Today photo archives focuses on Woodfield Primary.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

The pictures of pupils, staff, visitors and events cover a period of more than 50 years. Several cover the mammoth fund-raising efforts spearheaded by the school in 2011 and 2012 for its pupil Emma Hoolin who was going to America for pioneering treatment to the neuroblastoma that was threatening her life.

1. Woodfield Primary School, Wigan Lane

2. Pupils Sam Reeves, nine, left, and Ella Walsh, 11, right, meet Wigan Warriors player George Williams, as part of National Sports Week, where they learned about, took part in and met champions of a variety of sports

3. French Day at Woodfield with Aline Domeau, the French ambassadress from Angers, and Sebastien Ribecq, French assistant at Standish Community High School

4. The Kids Utd out-of-school club at Woodfield celebrate their outstanding Ofsted report with magician The Great Damondo

