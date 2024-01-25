News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

SCHOOLDAY MEMORIES: archive pictures of Hindley Green County/Community Primary

A trip down Memory Lane for former pupils and staff of Hindley Green Community Primary (or County Primary as it was before).
By Charles Graham
Published 25th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT

These pictures date from 1977 to 2014.

.

1. The Queen, alias Alexandra Fairhurst, and the King, James Walton, along with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Carl Crank, and loyal subjects enjoy a Golden Jubilee party at Hindley Green CP in 2002

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
.

2. HIndley Green CP pupils Hannah Whittle, Phoebe Joel, McKenzie Dickinson, Jamie Milburn, Caitlin Meadwell and Katy Forshaw at WIgan and Leigh Hospice's Light For a Life ceremony in 2014

. Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales
.

3. Pupils, left to right: Alex Carr, Jamie Edwards and Stephanie Skidmore who won a Duerr's design-a-label competition

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. The Queen's Silver Jubilee clebrations Hindley Green CP in 1977

. Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page