Schoolday memories: archive pictures of St Marie's RC Primary, Standish

Our tour of the borough’s schools via the Wigan Today picture archives now takes us to St Marie’s Primary in Standish.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

The images of pupils, staff and events date from the 1980s to a decade ago. We hope they bring back happy memories.

1. St Marie's RC Primary School, Standish

. Photo: STAFF

2. Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson at the opening of a new play area at St Marie's

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

3. The school's play Jack and the Beanstalk in December 1986

. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Pupils in full stride during a national walking bus world record attempt. Some 261 pupils and about 40 members of staff, parents, volunteers and governors took part in the event organised by the road safety charity Brake

. Photo: Nick Fairhurst

