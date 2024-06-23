Schoolday memories: Aspull Church School 1997-2014

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
We have here a colourful collection of photographs taken over the years at Aspull Church School on Bolton Road – yes, the one with the cow outside.

Pupils, staff, visitors and events all feature. Enjoy!

1. Aspull Church School, Bolton Road, Aspull

2. Pupils at the launch of a bio-school project. Maya, Lily, Tanith and Lucy investigate a bug box

3. Summer fair with Sure Start's Peppa Pig the main attraction

4. Senior ranger Brian Barton with Aspull Church School pupils during a history tour of Haigh Hall

